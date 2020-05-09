Holistic Financial Partners Acquires New Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 176,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,599,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 10.0% of Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 151,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 12,122 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after buying an additional 8,354 shares during the period.

SCHZ stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.38. 540,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,629. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.09. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $56.72.

