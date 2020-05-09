Holistic Financial Partners Acquires New Shares in Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX)

Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 47,485 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,167,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,972,000 after acquiring an additional 414,489 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 6,095,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,041,000 after acquiring an additional 56,274 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cemex SAB de CV in the 4th quarter worth about $3,438,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 41,165,977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,607,000 after acquiring an additional 507,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,181,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 70,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

CX traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.21. 5,285,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,327,875. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Cemex SAB de CV has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Cemex SAB de CV had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 1.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cemex SAB de CV will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bradesco Corretora cut Cemex SAB de CV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cemex SAB de CV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Cemex SAB de CV from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cemex SAB de CV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.58.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

