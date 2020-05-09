Holistic Financial Partners Has $384,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Holistic Financial Partners reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of SDY traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.47. 672,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,019. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.26 and its 200 day moving average is $99.09.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

