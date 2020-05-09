Holistic Financial Partners Has $801,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Holistic Financial Partners decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,286 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 0.8% of Holistic Financial Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Comcast were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.54. 12,932,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,240,234. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.18. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $162.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.19.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

