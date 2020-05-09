Holistic Financial Partners Invests $51,000 in YPF SA (NYSE:YPF)

Holistic Financial Partners bought a new position in YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,190 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YPF. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of YPF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 8,744,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $101,256,000 after purchasing an additional 154,615 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of YPF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,172,552 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $59,898,000 after purchasing an additional 35,856 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of YPF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,378,644 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,533,000 after purchasing an additional 296,276 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in YPF by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,517,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,574,000 after buying an additional 689,300 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in YPF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,341,561 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,536,000 after buying an additional 218,388 shares during the period. 17.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on YPF shares. Citigroup upgraded YPF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.20 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered YPF from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered YPF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.23.

Shares of YPF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.05. 2,717,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,984. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average is $8.07. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. YPF SA has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.73.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. YPF had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that YPF SA will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

