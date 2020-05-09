Holistic Financial Partners Invests $78,000 in Enel Chile SA – (NYSE:ENIC)

Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new stake in Enel Chile SA – (NYSE:ENIC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enel Chile by 1,207.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Enel Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Enel Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Enel Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Enel Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ENIC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enel Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

ENIC stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,916. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. Enel Chile SA – has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $850.09 million during the quarter.

Enel Chile Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

