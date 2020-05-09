Holistic Financial Partners Lowers Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Holistic Financial Partners trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 762 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $7.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $312.50. 8,421,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,536,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The firm has a market cap of $187.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.05. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total value of $15,697,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702 in the last ninety days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.43.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.