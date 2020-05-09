Holistic Financial Partners Makes New $485,000 Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Holistic Financial Partners bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January makes up 0.5% of Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Shares of PJAN traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.68. The stock had a trading volume of 8,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,130. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $29.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.