Holistic Financial Partners Makes New Investment in Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO)

Holistic Financial Partners bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 22,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 2,005.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 92,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 52.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 40,911 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 76,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 24,825 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

AGRO stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,675. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Adecoagro SA has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $8.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.40. The company has a market cap of $453.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $251.99 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adecoagro SA will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AGRO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Adecoagro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Adecoagro Profile

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.