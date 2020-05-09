Holistic Financial Partners Purchases 339 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Holistic Financial Partners grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.0% of Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,326,048 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,312,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,394,525 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,494,831,000 after purchasing an additional 80,917 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,076,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,549,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,465 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,361,633 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,392,880,000 after purchasing an additional 580,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,264,794 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,371,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,404 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.87, for a total value of $211,043.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,106,354.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.80, for a total value of $12,141,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at $9,094,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,980 shares of company stock worth $54,589,656 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $271.63. 1,078,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,811. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $277.80.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

