Holistic Financial Partners Sells 468 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Holistic Financial Partners lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 4th quarter valued at $71,581,000. Amia Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 4th quarter valued at $46,315,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,931,000 after purchasing an additional 591,723 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 2,279.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 539,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,957,000 after purchasing an additional 516,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 982,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,284,000 after purchasing an additional 500,465 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $61.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of LSXMK stock traded up $2.04 on Friday, reaching $32.89. The stock had a trading volume of 736,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,196. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $51.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.92.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

