Holistic Financial Partners Takes Position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR)

Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,440 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IGR. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,307,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,756,552 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,128,000 after buying an additional 248,407 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd in the fourth quarter worth about $1,549,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd in the fourth quarter worth about $1,181,000. Finally, Stolper Co acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd in the first quarter worth about $354,000.

Shares of IGR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.67. The stock had a trading volume of 544,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,736. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 17th.

About CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

