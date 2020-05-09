Holistic Financial Partners Trims Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Holistic Financial Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.11. 13,907,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,889,552. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Cfra cut their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.