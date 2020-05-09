Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,271,911,000 after purchasing an additional 699,644 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,380,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,057,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,776,660,000 after buying an additional 167,659 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,730,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,191,334,000 after purchasing an additional 70,899 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,834,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $855,688,000 after buying an additional 110,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,740,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities cut Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.38.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

