Horan Securities Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 112,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 606,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,883,000 after purchasing an additional 65,106 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 106,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,039,000 after purchasing an additional 24,910 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000.

IWB stock traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.76. 1,316,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,040. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.82. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $120.20 and a 52 week high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

