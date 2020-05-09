Horan Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 320 Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Penumbra by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.30, for a total value of $1,853,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 304 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.30, for a total value of $56,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,848 shares of company stock valued at $8,622,370 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PEN traded down $5.31 on Friday, hitting $179.07. 364,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,461. Penumbra Inc has a 12 month low of $121.80 and a 12 month high of $194.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.16 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $137.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.28 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Penumbra Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $192.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective (down from $186.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.43.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

