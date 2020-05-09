Horan Securities Inc. Buys New Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQI. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 181.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,802,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,917,000 after buying an additional 3,740,214 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 669.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,718,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,373 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $23,723,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,584,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,919,000 after acquiring an additional 361,886 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,939,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.97. 505,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,290. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.49. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $61.73.

