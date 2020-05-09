Horan Securities Inc. Buys New Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 41,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 19,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $54.66. 887,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,615. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.77 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

