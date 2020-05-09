Horan Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 1,020 Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,740,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,863. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.64 and its 200 day moving average is $164.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $93.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.38.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

