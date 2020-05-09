Horan Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 2,437 Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,229,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,215,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,644,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,110 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 4,124.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,269,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,719 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,370,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,120,000 after purchasing an additional 961,748 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,003,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,656,408,000 after purchasing an additional 898,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,746.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,843 shares of company stock worth $881,346 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.41. 4,346,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,541,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.67.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Southern’s payout ratio is 79.74%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.11.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

