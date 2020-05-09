Horan Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 350 Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $141.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.93.

In related news, Director Doron Inbar sold 11,667 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $1,596,628.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,115,316.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Meir Adest sold 4,238 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $337,810.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,653,946.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,971 shares of company stock worth $10,274,743. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Solaredge Technologies stock traded up $8.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,468,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.45. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.58 and a fifty-two week high of $143.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $431.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.16 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The company’s revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

