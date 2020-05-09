Horan Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 3,653 iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.3% of Horan Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

IGSB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,607. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.40. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

