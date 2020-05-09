Horan Securities Inc. Has $259,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Horan Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Horan Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 33,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.76 on Friday, reaching $74.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,239,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,307,849. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.24.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

