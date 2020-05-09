Horan Securities Inc. Has $360,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Horan Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Horan Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,339,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,113 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,092,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,479 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,667,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,599,000 after purchasing an additional 674,176 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,433,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,760,000 after purchasing an additional 59,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,200,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,403,000 after purchasing an additional 284,383 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.59. The stock had a trading volume of 534,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,120. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.38 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.23.

