Horan Securities Inc. Has $738,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Horan Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,582 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Horan Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SUB stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.88. The stock had a trading volume of 202,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,801. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.46. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $97.45 and a 52-week high of $108.21.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.