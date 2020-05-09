Horan Securities Inc. Invests $102,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $898,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $35.90. The stock had a trading volume of 12,044,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,415,645. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average is $40.32. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $44.67.

