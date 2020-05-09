Horan Securities Inc. Invests $34,000 in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,195,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,069,000 after acquiring an additional 29,416 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 132,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,914,000 after acquiring an additional 16,203 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.22. 196,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,616. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $175.25 and a 12-month high of $261.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.32.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

