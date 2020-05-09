Horan Securities Inc. Invests $37,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $378.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,950. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $359.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $105.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.36.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

