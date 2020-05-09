Horan Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Horan Securities Inc. trimmed its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,028 shares during the period. iShares International Select Dividend ETF makes up about 0.8% of Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,222,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,608,000 after buying an additional 1,112,169 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,130,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,451,000 after purchasing an additional 265,484 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 627.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 129,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,834,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,165,000 after purchasing an additional 94,127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IDV traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.58. 961,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average is $29.84.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

