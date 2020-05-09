Horan Securities Inc. Makes New $41,000 Investment in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $5.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,825,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,424. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.24 and its 200 day moving average is $242.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $283.35. The stock has a market cap of $109.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director David L. Porges acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $352,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,639 shares of company stock worth $20,863,319 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.71.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

