Horan Securities Inc. Makes New $53,000 Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Cintas by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its position in Cintas by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Cintas by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,439,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAS traded up $4.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.21. 374,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $304.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cintas from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.09.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

