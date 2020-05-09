Horan Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP)

Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,898,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575,403 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,877,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,430,000 after purchasing an additional 50,587 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,795,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,134,000 after purchasing an additional 863,197 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,168,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,755,000 after purchasing an additional 44,240 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,493,000 after purchasing an additional 193,351 shares during the period. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BEP traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.80. The stock had a trading volume of 206,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,065. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.44 and a beta of 0.64. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $57.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -1,142.11%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BEP shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.57.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

