Horan Securities Inc. Purchases 8,585 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares during the quarter. General Electric makes up approximately 0.4% of Horan Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in General Electric by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 27,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 14,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 65,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.49.

GE traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,620,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,225,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

