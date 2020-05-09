Horan Securities Inc. Purchases New Position in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VKQ. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. 15.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $11.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,636. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.18. Invesco Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $13.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0489 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

