Horan Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,054 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 92,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 33,095 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 74,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,276,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,308 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Pfizer by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 44,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 17,995 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.28.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.22. 18,818,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,349,516. The company has a market cap of $205.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.