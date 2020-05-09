Horan Securities Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB)

Horan Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.4% of Horan Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGIB. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 543.5% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000.

Shares of IGIB stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,736. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.80 and a 200 day moving average of $57.69. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.11 and a 12-month high of $60.43.

