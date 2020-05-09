Horan Securities Inc. Reduces Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Horan Securities Inc. lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $389,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 305.2% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12,532.6% during the first quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 528,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,208,000 after buying an additional 524,362 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 204.4% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 132,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 88,842 shares during the period. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 277,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.28.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,608,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,001,591. The company has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.18. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.02.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

