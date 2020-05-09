Horan Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Horan Securities Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,579 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,387,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,029,000 after purchasing an additional 741,227 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,437,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,697,490,000 after purchasing an additional 400,034 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,438,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $638,606,000 after purchasing an additional 811,103 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,846,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,423,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,519,000 after purchasing an additional 108,452 shares in the last quarter.

IWD traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.59. 1,972,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,091,269. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.51 and its 200 day moving average is $124.84. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

