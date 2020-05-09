Horan Securities Inc. Takes $28,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG)

Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JKG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 312.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,998,000 after acquiring an additional 86,707 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,820,000 after acquiring an additional 43,273 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,166,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,942,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JKG traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.59. 22,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,133. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.17. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.19 and a fifty-two week high of $217.65.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

