Horan Securities Inc. Takes $48,000 Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total transaction of $1,708,941.71. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,667.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $38,864.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,670 shares of company stock worth $2,380,526 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.60.

NYSE SYK traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $192.08. 1,984,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,736,266. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.30 and a 200 day moving average of $196.96. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $226.30. The company has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.