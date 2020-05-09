Horan Securities Inc. Takes Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Intuitive Surgical from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $572.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $537.77. The company had a trading volume of 925,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,155. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $619.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $485.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $551.50.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 248 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $125,532.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,879.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $3,937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,277,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,961 shares of company stock valued at $9,289,853. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

