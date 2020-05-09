Horan Securities Inc. Takes Position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLQD. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 762,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,927,000 after buying an additional 21,562 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 33,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SLQD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.22. The stock had a trading volume of 182,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,531. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $51.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average of $50.87.

