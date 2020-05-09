Horan Securities Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $130,675,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,071,000 after buying an additional 112,947 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,199,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,758,000 after buying an additional 99,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital One National Association purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $9,773,000.

Shares of HDV stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,612. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $98.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.62.

