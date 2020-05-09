Horan Securities Inc. Takes Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 10,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.92 per share, with a total value of $999,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,757.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 9,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.39 per share, with a total value of $1,000,043.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,168.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PNC traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.03. 1,322,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,552,257. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.66. The company has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.93.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

