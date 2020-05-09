Horan Securities Inc. Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,412,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $8,567,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RTX. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.07.

Shares of RTX traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.67. 10,161,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,198,694. The company has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.06 and its 200 day moving average is $176.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $18.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total value of $191,724.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,839.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $1,525,360.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,898,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,275 shares of company stock worth $2,437,631 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

