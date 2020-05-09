Horan Securities Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,588,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,804,000 after purchasing an additional 69,065 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15,797.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,419,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,833 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 692,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,029,000 after purchasing an additional 82,657 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,480,000 after purchasing an additional 81,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 364,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VHT stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.26. 213,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,197. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.46 and a 200 day moving average of $182.74. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $138.11 and a 52-week high of $197.80.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

