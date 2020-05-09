Howard Financial Services LTD. Boosts Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises approximately 1.2% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $28.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $925.83. 736,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 77.54, a P/E/G ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $739.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $797.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $940.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMG. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $822.38 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $904.00 to $986.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $844.57.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $515,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,008,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 347,700 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $881.16, for a total transaction of $306,379,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,520 shares of company stock valued at $327,059,976 over the last 90 days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

