Howard Financial Services LTD. Buys 2,172 Shares of Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM)

Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSM. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 30.7% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,618,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,933,000 after acquiring an additional 849,562 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 113,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 22.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,775 shares during the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 425,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 25.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.74. The stock had a trading volume of 279,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,313. Black Stone Minerals LP has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 14.80 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.36.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $183.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.42 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 42.39%. Analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals LP will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.45%.

BSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

