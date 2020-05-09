Howard Financial Services LTD. Buys New Position in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 74,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 138.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 602,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 349,629 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in New Residential Investment by 28.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 124,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 27,472 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 82.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 59,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 26,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

NRZ traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.60. 8,095,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,143,159. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.43. New Residential Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $17.66.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 67.84%. The firm had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Alan L. Tyson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,932.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola Santoro, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $292,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NRZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $18.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Argus downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

