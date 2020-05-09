Howard Financial Services LTD. Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Howard Financial Services LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,394,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,154 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,138.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,360,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,206,000 after buying an additional 8,604,292 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,915,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,419,000 after buying an additional 703,671 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,433,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,346,000 after buying an additional 216,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,901,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,905,000 after acquiring an additional 93,456 shares in the last quarter.

BSV traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,298,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,717. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.22. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $82.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

